‘Star Wars: Clone Wars — The Lost Missions’ and other DVD & Blu-ray highlights

‘How To Train Your Dragon 2’

Hiccup and Toothless return for a new adventure where they discover a slew of new dragons — and a new dragon rider. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $38.99; Blu-ray 3-D/Blu-ray/DVD combo, $48.99)’UHF’

‘The Compleat Al’

The Weird Al-aissance continues with the Blu-ray release of the comedy legend’s cult favorite “UHF,” about a guy trying to save a small television network. Also available Tuesday is the DVD “The Compleat Al,” a somewhat true documentary about Weird Al’s life, which also includes videos for some of his classic comedy songs like “Eat It.” (“UHF,” Blu-ray, $22.97; “Compleat,” $19.97)

‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars — The Lost Mission’

The wonderful “Star Wars” animated series came to a close with this 13-episode season that ran on Netflix. It’s a must-see for any “Star Wars” fan, even if it includes Jar Jar Binks. (DVD, $39.99; Blu-ray, $45.99)

Also out

‘Jersey Boys’ (DVD, $28.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $35.99)

‘Let’s Be Cops’ (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $39.99)

‘Tammy’ (DVD, $28.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $35.99)

TV on DVD’Getting On: The Complete First Season’ (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $39.98)

‘Taxi: The Complete Series’ (DVD, $79.99)

‘True Blood: The Complete Series’ (DVD, $249.99; Blu-ray, $299.99)