Ed Sheeran among MTV ‘TRL’ reboot premiere week performers

Ed Sheeran and Migos are set as the first guests on MTV’s “Total Request Live” reboot, which premieres on the network next week.

Fans who couldn’t score tickets to Sheeran’s “Divide” tour, hitting Barclays Center this weekend, may want to crowd around MTV’s studio in Times Square. The “Perfect” singer and hip-hop trio Migos will also perform live during the show Monday, the network announced.

Continuing a star-studded week of guests, “Sorry Not Sorry” singer Demi Lovato and hip-hop artist Lil Uzi Vert will belt out their hits on Wednesday. Other guests include Playboi Carti, Noah Cyrus and PRETTYMUCH.

The popular original “TRL” aired on MTV from 1998 to 2008 and saw hosts Carson Daly (1998-2003), Damien Fahey (2002-2007), among other guest VJs, count down the 10 highest-rated music videos of the day. The reboot was announced in July, washing millennials in a wave of nostalgia. Remember rushing to your couch after school to hear from Christina Aguilera, Destiny’s Child, Britney Spears, *NSYNC and other top artists of the decade?

“TRL” will return Oct. 2 with Lawrence Jackson, Tamara Dhia, Erik Zachary, D.C. Young Fly and Amy Pham rotating host duties. Vine stars Ethan and Grayson Dolan, known as The Dolan Twins, will serve as the show’s correspondents, meaning you’ll see their faces promoting the show across social media platforms.

The show will air live from NYC weekdays at 3:30 p.m., prime time for high schoolers, but not so great for those of us working 9-to-5 schedules and itching for a little ’90s and early-2000s throwback.

MTV is expected to announce the rest of the premiere guests throughout the week.