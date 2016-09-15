Eddie Vedder to headline anti-gun violence concert at Beacon Theatre in NYC

“Concert Across America to End Gun Violence” will be live-streamed Sept. 25.

Musicians are coming together for a nationwide concert to raise awareness of gun violence.

“The Concert Across America to End Gun Violence” will take place Sept. 25. Artists will take the stage across the country, with live performances being connected through social media.

Headliners for the event — Eddie Vedder, Jackson Browne, Rosanne Cash, Marc Cohn and Vy Higginsen’s Gospel Choir of Harlem — will perform at the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan that evening.

Tickets for the Beacon Theatre event range in price from $56 to $156, and are available now for purchase.

All national locations taking part in the concert are listed on the organization’s website.