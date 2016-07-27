Elena Kampouris joins cast of ‘Les Liaisions Dangereuses’

Eighteen-year-old film actress Elena Kampouris (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2,” “Men, Women & Children”) will make her Broadway debut as Cecile in the upcoming revival of Christopher Hampton’s suspenseful costume drama “Les Liaisons Dangereuses,” joining a cast that already includes Liev Schreiber, Janet McTeer and Birgitte Hjort Sørensen. In a statement, director Josie Rourke noted that “there is a tradition of Ceciles … making their name in the role.” Mamie Gummer played the part in the 2008 revival.

Valli to come back to Broadway for concerts

Frankie Valli, who played a handful of concerts with the Four Seasons on Broadway back in 2012, will return in October for a seven-concert run at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (where “Finding Neverland” is currently playing). A news release promises that all of the big hits will be featured, from “Sherry” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry” to “Oh What a Night” and “Who Loves You.” Of course, all those songs can already be heard every night over at “Jersey Boys.”

‘An American in Paris’ moves up closing date

The Gershwin-infused dance musical “An American in Paris” has moved up its closing date from Jan. 1 to Oct. 9. In a statement, the show’s producers said the decision was the result of “reconsidering the current theatrical landscape.” Other shows with imminent closing dates include “Fun Home,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Les Miz” and “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”

Nederlander dies at age 94

James M. Nederlander, who turned the Nederlander Organization into Broadway’s second most powerful theater landlord (next to the Shubert Organization), died on Monday at age 94. Nederlander started out as a regional theater owner and then, beginning in the 1960s with the takeover of the Palace Theatre, built a strong presence on Broadway.

Casting for ‘Prince of Egypt’ concert draws criticism

A free outdoor concert of the new musical “The Prince of Egypt” (based on the animated film, with a score by Stephen Schwartz) planned for Aug. 13 in Sag Harbor has drawn criticism from Broadway actors for not having a diverse cast. “It saddens me that after such a wonderful multicultural season on Broadway a piece set in Africa has not one POC,” “The Color Purple” actress Cynthia Erivo wrote on Twitter. In response, director Scott Schwartz stated that he is taking the need for diverse casting seriously and stressed that the concert was just an early step in the musical’s development.

Oregon Shakespeare Festival addresses recent threats to its actors

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival revealed this week in an open letter to the public that one of its actors recently suffered a racist verbal assault, another actor received a death threat and that their staff is receiving “racially-charged and homophobic complaints.” The letter argues that these incidents are part of a trend in the country at large. In response, the theater expressed its solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and promised to produce more events dedicated to social justice.

Roundabout completes ‘Cherry Orchard’ cast

The Roundabout Theatre Company has completed the cast of its fall revival of Chekhov’s “The Cherry Orchard.” Joining the previously announced Diane Lane are Joel Grey, Tavi Gevinson and Celia Keenan-Bolger, Harold Perrineau and Chuck Cooper. Stephen Karam (“The Humans”) penned a new adaptation of the Russian text.

Spotted …

Kristen Wiig and Channing Tatum at “Hamilton” … Jane Krakowski at “Fully Committed”