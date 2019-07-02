'Fiddler on the Roof' documentary coming to movie theaters

“Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles,” a new documentary about the creation and continued life of “Fiddler on the Roof,” will be screened in movie theaters beginning Aug. 23. It will include interviews with lyricist Sheldon Harnick, composer Jerry Bock, book writer Joseph Stein, producer Harold Prince, “Fiddler” fan Lin-Manuel Miranda and various actors who have played Tevye over the years including Chaim Topol, Harvey Fierstein and Danny Burstein.

Classical Theatre of Harlem to present Greek tragedy outdoors

The Classical Theatre of Harlem will launch its 20th anniversary season on Saturday with a free outdoor production of Euripides’ Greek tragedy “The Bacchae.” It will run through July 28 at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in Harlem’s Marcus Garvey Park. “The Bacchae” observes Dionysus’ return to Thebes to seek revenge on those who doubted his godliness. A decade ago, the Public Theater presented an absolutely bewildering Shakespeare in the Park production of the play.

‘Teeth’ musical to receive sneak preview

“Teeth,” a new musical based on the 2007 indie horror film about a teen girl with a dangerous secret, will be featured as part of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre’s 31st Annual Festival of New Musicals, to be held at New World Stages in October. “Teeth” is co-written by Michael R. Jackson (who has recently won acclaim for his new Off-Broadway musical “A Strange Loop” at Playwrights Horizons) and Anna K. Jacobs.

‘Dreamcoat’ concert set for Lincoln Center

Manhattan Concert Productions, which has made a niche out of presenting large-scale, one-night-only concert productions of 1990s musicals (i.e. “Ragtime,” “Titanic,” “Crazy for You”) with a Broadway-caliber cast and full orchestra and chorus, will next present a 50th anniversary celebration concert of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on Feb. 17 at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall. “Joseph” (which was originally conceived as a “pop cantata” for schoolchildren in 1968) came to Broadway in 1982 and then enjoyed a lush, family-friendly revival in 1993.

Spotted…

Shirley MacLaine at “Oklahoma!”…Jane Fonda at “Burn This”…Liev Schreiber at “Beetlejuice”…Stevie Nicks at “Beautiful”…Matt Bomer at “The Prom.”