New Food Network show ‘Hot Dish with Franco’ to premiere this Saturday with NYC-based chef Franco Noriega

This weekend, foodies and home cooks alike can tune in to Food Network‘s brand new addition to its In The Kitchen series, “Hot Dish with Franco.”

The show is hosted by restauranteur and social media star Franco Noriega, who as expected, is no stranger to the kitchen. Originally from Peru, Noriega’s parents owned their own restaurant so he was always surrounded by food.

“Peru is the number one gastronomy in the world, so we are very much in tune with food as part of the culture,” said Noriega. “I was very much in the depth of food because of my family’s business, but also because of me being Peruvian and being so into food.”

Noriega opened his first restaurant, Baby Brasa, in New York City’s West Village in 2017 and has since opened Tivoli Trattoria and Fellini Coffee, also in the West Village. Noriega also worked as a model for several years and eventually built a following because people wondered what he ate to stay in shape. When the opportunity to create “Hot Dish with Franco” came along, Noriega knew he had to jump on it.

“A lot of people would ask me, ‘What do you eat to stay in shape?’ ‘What’s your food routine?’ So I decided to create these videos and start sharing recipes that made me look the way I did, were very healthy but still very flavorful,” said Noriega. “Life surprises you in so many ways and you think maybe you’re going to go into one direction but you end up in another and I love that. I’m very grateful for everything going on and of course, for this super cool show that I’m about to release.”

“Hot Dish with Franco” follows Noriega into the kitchen as he takes viewers on a culinary journey. Noriega will dive into his Peruvian and Italian roots as he cooks up a variety of dishes, including Arepas with Melted Cheese and Chorizo, Vegetable Ceviche, and a Deconstructed Tiramisu.

The show provides a truly at-home feel, as it’s filmed right in Noriega’s apartment. The recipes that Noriega chose to showcase are immensely flavorful, can be used in a variety of settings and, possibly the most important as a New Yorker himself, are quick and easy to make.

“The viewers are gonna love this show. We had an amazing time and the food is delicious, the recipes are so good and we have fun doing it,” said Noriega. “I think what is consistent throughout the episodes is the fact that they are very easy recipes with simple ingredients but have a lot of flavor. In general, I love to cook, but I don’t like to take too long in the kitchen. I also live in New York, so I’m always running around in a New York minute, so things have to be quick. I like to cook things that are simple, easy and quick, but are also very good.”

Noriega hopes that those who tune in will not only enjoy what they are watching but feel empowered to try something new in their own kitchens.

“I am showing you how to make this recipe that might be a little eclectic, but they’re very easy and I’m sure they’re gonna love it. I’m hoping the people fall in love with these recipes and with ingredients like cilantro,” said Noriega.

“Hot Dish with Franco” premieres on Food Network on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 12 p.m. ET/PT.