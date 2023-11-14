The Grogu balloon floats passed Radio City Music Hall during the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to return next week, with dozens of new floats and world-class performances to kick off the holiday.

In its 97th year, the Macy’s parade will begin its march through Manhattan at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, beginning with a procession of fan-favorite parade floats at W. 77th Street and Central Park West.

The festivities will then travel down to Columbus Circle and over 6th Avenue, before ending in Herald Square at 34th Street and 7th Avenue.

Spectators can look forward to their favorite parade float figures, like the 55-feet-tall effigies of Snoopy and the Pillsbury Doughboy rising above the city streets, along with some newer balloons that are sure to capture the hearts and minds of young New Yorkers.

In addition to the floats, this year’s parade will feature performances from Cher, Jon Batiste, Chicago and many more.

Here’s what you need to know for the festivities:

Thanksgiving Day Parade time

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick off at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 24.

Parade route

Starting at W. 77th Street and Central Park West

From Central Park West: Parade marches south down Central Park West for 18 blocks to Columbus Circle.

From Columbus Circle: Parade turns onto Central Park South and heads east to 6th Avenue.

From Central Park South and 6th Avenue: Parade turns onto 6th Avenue and heads south to 34th Street.

6th Avenue: Parade marches south down 6th Avenue for 25 blocks to 34th Street.

34th Street: Parade turns west onto 34th Street to 7th Avenue.

Ending Point: Macy’s Herald Square at 34th Street and 7th Avenue

Watch from home

The festivities will be broadcast on NBC, as well as on the Peacock streaming app.

Who is performing

The day will include performances from: Cher, Jon Batiste, Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Chicago, En Vogue, ENHYPEN, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, Jessie James Decker, Ashley Park with the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Pentatonix, Paul Russell, Amanda Shaw and Alex Smith, Manuel Turizo, The Big Apple Circus, Cornell Bhangra, Tiptoe’s Winter Guard, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, Maria Verdeja School of Arts dancers, St. John’s Dance, the Tap Dancing Christmas Trees, Spirit of America Dance, and Spirit of America Cheer.