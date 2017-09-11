For Paula Abdul, a new clothing line is a real possibility

Spotted at fashion shows around town Monday including at Jason Wu Grey, (Wu’s contemporary, lower-priced collection), Paula Abdul, dressed in a tawny ensemble that included a miniskirt and high boots.

“I’m thinking about doing something with fashion. It’s an idea I’m working on,” said the former “American Idol” judge. A new fashion line? “Maybe.” Straight up, it’s a real possibility.

She made the fashion rounds with Gary Wassner, a fashion financier who is the CEO of the Hilldun Corporation and the chairman of Interluxe Holdings.

He said, “She and I are contemplating launching a fashion line. We want to find the right partners, and I wanted her to come to some shows to get a sense of New York fashion.”

Hmmmm.

If Abdul is in need of any suggestions, we’re eyeing a petite collection. Several designers sent her clothes to wear to their shows as they often do with celebrities but, said the diminutive star, “Nothing ever fits me. Everything needs to be altered.”

How tall is she? “Life’s too short and so am I,” said the five footer.

Correction: An earlier version of this article had an incorrect name for the CEO of the Hilldun Corporation. His name is Gary Wassner.