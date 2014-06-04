Free outdoor movies in New York City this summer

Grab your picnic blanket and your popcorn and get ready for the return of outdoor summer movies in New York City.

From family favorites like “Frozen” and “The Wizard of Oz,” to classics like Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds,” and favorite comedies like “The Breakfast Club,” summer movie series in the city feature something for everyone.

And with locations all around Manhattan and in the outer boroughs, there are plenty of opportunities to catch a FREE flick in the city this summer.

Front Row Cinema

Head to South Street Seaport every Wednesday and Saturday through Labor Day weekend to view everything from ’80s classics like “The Breakfast Club” (June 14) and “When Harry Met Sally” (Aug. 2), to recent kid favorites like “Rango” (June 18) and this year’s Academy Award-winning animated film “Frozen” (Aug. 27).

Films on the Green Festival

Through Sept. 4, French films will be screened in New York City parks, sponsored by the Cultural Services of the French Embassy and the City of New York Parks and Recreation. Classic and contemporary French films like “Le Haine” (June 27 in Tompkins Square Park) and “Grand Illusion” (July 18 at Riverside Park Pier) will be screened.

Films at Tompkins Square Park

Films will be screened Thursdays from June 30 to September 1 in Tompkins Square Park. Schedule TBA.

HBO Summer Festival Bryant Park

Classics such as “Saturday Night Fever” (June 16) and “Blazing Saddles” (July 7) will screen every Monday from June 16 to Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. in Bryant Park.

Coney Island Flicks on the Beach

On Mondays in July and August at W. 10th Street, films will be shown on a 40-foot screen. Schedule TBA.

SummerScreen

Every Wednesday at sundown in July and August at McCarren Park in Williamsburg, cult favorites like “Back to the Future” (July 9) and “Zoolander” (July 16) will be featured, as well as an audience pick on Aug. 13.

Brooklyn Bridge Park Movies with a View

Thursdays in July and August at 6 p.m., BBP will showcase everything from recent sci-fi horror flick “Sharknado” (July 17) to classic horror “The Birds” (Aug. 21).

Hudson River Park’s River Flicks

In July and August, Family Fridays at Hudson River Park will feature family- friendly hits such as “Despicable Me 2” (July 25) and “The Wizard of Oz” (Aug. 22), screened at Pier 46, while Big Hit Wednesdays at the Pier 63 Lawn will feature last year’s blockbusters like “American Hustle” (July 16).

Socrates Sculpture Park Outdoor Cinema

This eight-week annual international film festival will focus on a different culture or country each Wednesday in July and August, beginning with “Pussy Riot: A Punk Rock Prayer” on July 2. The events will also feature live music and dance.

Intrepid Summer Movie Series

Thursdays from July 10 to Aug. 14, the Intrepid will be screening crowd favorites like “Gravity” (July 17) and “Spaceballs” (Aug. 7) at sunset. Seats are first come, first served, with priority given to museum members.

Central Park Film Festival

Every day from Aug. 18-22 at 8 p.m. between Sheep Meadow and the 72nd Cross Street Drive, CPFF will celebrate New York filmmaking with quintessential New York flicks like “Big” (Aug. 18) and Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rear Window,” (Aug. 22).