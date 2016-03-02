‘Fuller House’ season 2 ordered by Netflix

Who could have predicted this?

Have mercy: “Fuller House” is getting a second season.

The official Twitter account for the show tweeted the news on Wednesday morning.

“Your list will get even fuller. Season 2. Coming soon to @Netflix. #FullerHouse,” the show’s account tweeted.

The reboot of the show, which originally aired on ABC from 1987-1995, debuted on Netflix on Feb. 26, 2016. The entire original cast is in the reboot, with the exception of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, the twins who played Michelle.

The first season of the reboot was widely panned by TV critics.

“The first four minutes of ‘Fuller House’ are four of the most excruciating TV minutes ever broadcast; shrill, garish, unfunny, and further poisoned by the live audience’s baffling apparent appetite to hear the catchphrases of the show repeated now, in modernity,” Vulture’s Margaret Lyons wrote.

Entertainment Weekly’s Jeff Jensen said, “‘Fuller House’ doesn’t deserve your devotion. It deserves a foreclosure notice.”

We have our fingers crossed for the return of Michelle in season 2. Hey, dreams can happen!