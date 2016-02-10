‘Fuller House’ trailer debuts: The Tanners are back with familiar one-liners and catch phrases

Have you been waiting for the full “Fuller House” trailer? You got it, dude!

Netflix released the two-minute trailer for the upcoming reboot on Tuesday ahead of this month’s “Fuller House” premiere.

It has all the familiar one-liners and catch phrases (“how rude,” “cut it out,” etc.) that you’d expect from the original sitcom, which aired from 1987-1995. The trailer brings back (nearly) all of your favorite “Full House” characters: DJ, Stephanie, Kimmy, Danny, Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky, Uncle Joey and DJ’s ex-boyfriend Steve. It even works Michelle into the mix; the Tanner sisters and Kimmy leave an early-morning message on her voicemail to say — what else — “You got it, dude!”

Netflix ordered 13 episodes of the reboot, which will be released on Feb. 26.

Until then, just watch this trailer on loop and get ready to be reunited with the Tanner family.