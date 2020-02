Fresh off their honeymoon in the Maldives.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are enjoying post-wedded bliss.

Fresh off their honeymoon in the Maldives and other exotic locales, the couple was seen in New York, catching up with pals at Bounce Sporting Club’s third anniversary party on Tuesday night.

“They seemed very relaxed post-honeymoon,” a spy said.

The 41-year-old actress and the 32-year-old Miami Heat star walked down the aisle in Miami at the end of August.