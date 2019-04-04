LATEST PAPER
'Game of Thrones' holds final season premiere red carpet in NYC

By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com
 "Game of Thrones" celebrated its eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Wednesday.  

The red carpet event reunited characters, like Arya (Maisie Williams) and Sansa (Sophie Turner), and brought a few back from the dead: Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa), Lord Eddard Stark of House Stark (Sean Bean) and Ygritte (Rose Leslie), among others.  

The premiere followed a weekend of Westeros mania in Manhattan and Queens, were two Iron Throne replicas were placed by HBO. 

The highly anticipated series returns to HBO April 14. If you prefer to watch with fans, consider one of the many viewing party options

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner

British actress Maisie Williams (R) and British actress
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS

The Stark sisters (aka Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner) reunite on the red carpet. 

Gwendoline Christie

TOPSHOT - British actress Gwendoline Christie arrives for
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS

Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth, spreads her "wings." 

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Rose
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris

The carpet brings former lovers Ygritte, portrayed by Rose Leslie, and Jon Snow, Kit Harington, together again. 

Peter Dinklage

US actor Peter Dinklage arrives for the "Game
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS

Peter Dinklage, err, the Lannister who always pays his debts, arrives. 

Emilia Clarke

TOPSHOT - British actress Emilia Clarke arrives for
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS

Emilia Clarke shows up sans dragons. 

Gwendoline Christie and George R.R. Martin

Mandatory Credit: Photo by JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10186128d) Gwendoline
Photo Credit: JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutter/JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Gwendoline Christie blows a kiss to George R.R. Martin.

Jason Momoa

US actor Jason Momoa arrives for the "Game
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS

Jason Momoa, Our Sun and Our Stars, poses on the carpet. 

George R. R. Martin

US novelist George R. R. Martin arrives for
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS

"Game of Thrones" author George R. R. Martin drops by the carpet after visiting the 30 Rock Iron Throne. 

Rose Leslie

Scottish actress Rose Leslie arrives for the "Game
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS

Rose Leslie channels the late Ygritte on the red carpet. 

Hafþor Julius Bjornsson and Pedro Pascal

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Hafþor
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris

Hafþor Julius Bjornsson and Pedro Pascal recreate their fatal fight scene. 

Sean Bean

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Sean
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris

Sean Bean, the noble Ned Stark, poses on the carpet. 

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

British actress Sophie Turner and singer Nick Jonas
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attend the premiere together. 

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau arrives for the "Game
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS

The Lannisters have arrived: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, aka Jaime Lannister, stops for a photo.

Natalie Dormer

British actress Natalie Dormer arrives for the "Game
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS

Natalie Dormer strikes a pose.

Jack Gleeson

Irish actor Jack Gleeson arrives for the "Game
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS

Jack Gleeson, who played Joffrey the second Baratheon to sit on the Iron Throne, arrives. 

Emilia Clarke

British actress Emilia Clarke arrives for the "Game
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS

Emilia Clarke, aka Mother of Dragons, stuns in a blue gown. 

Iain Glen

Scottish actor Iain Glen arrives for the "Game
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS

Iain Glen poses for a photo on the carpet.

Isaac Hempstead Wright

British actor Isaac Hempstead Wright arrives for the
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS

Isaac Hempstead Wright poses for a photo on the carpet.

Joe Dempsie

British actor Joe Dempsie arrives for the "Game
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS

Joe Dempsie, known for his role of Gendry, celebrates the series premiere. 

Iain Glen

Scottish actor Iain Glen arrives for the "Game
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS

Iain Glen arrives at the premiere event.

Sophie Turner

British actress Sophie Turner arrives for the "Game
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS

Sophie Turner, aka Lady Sansa, poses on the carpet. 

Nathalie Emmanuel

British actress Nathalie Emmanuel arrives for the "Game
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS

Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Khaleesi's trusted advisor Missandei, shows up in a firey dress. 

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner

Mandatory Credit: Photo by JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10186128b) Maisie
Photo Credit: JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutter/JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner walk the carpet together. 

Kristofer Hivju

Mandatory Credit: Photo by JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10186128v) Kristofer
Photo Credit: JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutter/JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Kristofer Hivju arrives at the Radio City premiere. 

