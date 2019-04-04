"Game of Thrones" celebrated its eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Wednesday.

The red carpet event reunited characters, like Arya (Maisie Williams) and Sansa (Sophie Turner), and brought a few back from the dead: Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa), Lord Eddard Stark of House Stark (Sean Bean) and Ygritte (Rose Leslie), among others.

The premiere followed a weekend of Westeros mania in Manhattan and Queens, were two Iron Throne replicas were placed by HBO.

The highly anticipated series returns to HBO April 14. If you prefer to watch with fans, consider one of the many viewing party options.

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner The Stark sisters (aka Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner) reunite on the red carpet.

Gwendoline Christie Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth, spreads her "wings."

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington The carpet brings former lovers Ygritte, portrayed by Rose Leslie, and Jon Snow, Kit Harington, together again.

Peter Dinklage Peter Dinklage, err, the Lannister who always pays his debts, arrives.

Emilia Clarke Emilia Clarke shows up sans dragons.

Gwendoline Christie and George R.R. Martin Gwendoline Christie blows a kiss to George R.R. Martin.

Jason Momoa Jason Momoa, Our Sun and Our Stars, poses on the carpet.

George R. R. Martin "Game of Thrones" author George R. R. Martin drops by the carpet after visiting the 30 Rock Iron Throne.

Rose Leslie Rose Leslie channels the late Ygritte on the red carpet.

Hafþor Julius Bjornsson and Pedro Pascal Hafþor Julius Bjornsson and Pedro Pascal recreate their fatal fight scene.

Sean Bean Sean Bean, the noble Ned Stark, poses on the carpet.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attend the premiere together.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau The Lannisters have arrived: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, aka Jaime Lannister, stops for a photo.

Natalie Dormer Natalie Dormer strikes a pose.

Jack Gleeson Jack Gleeson, who played Joffrey the second Baratheon to sit on the Iron Throne, arrives.

Emilia Clarke Emilia Clarke, aka Mother of Dragons, stuns in a blue gown.

Iain Glen Iain Glen poses for a photo on the carpet.

Isaac Hempstead Wright Isaac Hempstead Wright poses for a photo on the carpet.

Joe Dempsie Joe Dempsie, known for his role of Gendry, celebrates the series premiere.

Iain Glen Iain Glen arrives at the premiere event.

Sophie Turner Sophie Turner, aka Lady Sansa, poses on the carpet.

Nathalie Emmanuel Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Khaleesi's trusted advisor Missandei, shows up in a firey dress.

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner walk the carpet together.