Entertainment

'Game of Thrones' holds final season premiere red carpet in NYC

Updated April 4, 2019 10:07 AM

"Game of Thrones" celebrated its eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Wednesday. The red carpet event reunited characters, like Arya (Maisie Williams) and Sansa (Sophie Turner), and brought a few back from the dead: Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa), Lord Eddard Stark of House Stark (Sean Bean) and Ygritte (Rose Leslie), among others.

The premiere followed a weekend of Westeros mania in Manhattan and Queens, were two Iron Throne replicas were placed by HBO. The highly anticipated series returns to HBO April 14. If you prefer to watch with fans, consider one of the many viewing party options.

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS
The Stark sisters (aka Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner) reunite on the red carpet.

Gwendoline Christie
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS
Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth, spreads her "wings."

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris
The carpet brings former lovers Ygritte, portrayed by Rose Leslie, and Jon Snow, Kit Harington, together again.

Peter Dinklage
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS
Peter Dinklage, err, the Lannister who always pays his debts, arrives.

Emilia Clarke
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS
Emilia Clarke shows up sans dragons.

Gwendoline Christie and George R.R. Martin
Photo Credit: JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutter/JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Gwendoline Christie blows a kiss to George R.R. Martin.

Jason Momoa
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS
Jason Momoa, Our Sun and Our Stars, poses on the carpet.

George R. R. Martin
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS
"Game of Thrones" author George R. R. Martin drops by the carpet after visiting the 30 Rock Iron Throne.

Rose Leslie
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS
Rose Leslie channels the late Ygritte on the red carpet.

Hafþor Julius Bjornsson and Pedro Pascal
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris
Hafþor Julius Bjornsson and Pedro Pascal recreate their fatal fight scene.

Sean Bean
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris
Sean Bean, the noble Ned Stark, poses on the carpet.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attend the premiere together.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS
The Lannisters have arrived: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, aka Jaime Lannister, stops for a photo.

Natalie Dormer
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS
Natalie Dormer strikes a pose.

Jack Gleeson
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS
Jack Gleeson, who played Joffrey the second Baratheon to sit on the Iron Throne, arrives.

Emilia Clarke
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS
Emilia Clarke, aka Mother of Dragons, stuns in a blue gown.

Iain Glen
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS
Iain Glen poses for a photo on the carpet.

Isaac Hempstead Wright
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS
Isaac Hempstead Wright poses for a photo on the carpet.

Joe Dempsie
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS
Joe Dempsie, known for his role of Gendry, celebrates the series premiere.

Iain Glen
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS
Iain Glen arrives at the premiere event.

Sophie Turner
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS
Sophie Turner, aka Lady Sansa, poses on the carpet.

Nathalie Emmanuel
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS
Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Khaleesi's trusted advisor Missandei, shows up in a firey dress.

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner
Photo Credit: JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutter/JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner walk the carpet together.

Kristofer Hivju
Photo Credit: JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutter/JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Kristofer Hivju arrives at the Radio City premiere.