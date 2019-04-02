A massive Iron Throne from “Game of Thrones” popped up at Rockefeller Center Tuesday after the Fort Totten replica fans flocked to last weekend was removed from Queens.

The giant throne, overlooking the Rockefeller Center ice rink, was seen and reported being lowered into its temporary home by fans on social media.

HBO dropped the throne in midtown to give “GoT” fans another shot at claiming their spot as rightful heirs after the Fort Totten Park photo-op ended Monday.

This version of the throne, however, is just for show. Fans can drop by for photos, but won’t be able to take a seat.

In its new location, the throne promoting the April 14 return of the eighth and final season of the series has yet to draw the same size crowd as the Fort Totten replica. Hundreds of fans endured wait times up to five and a half hours to sit on the throne in Bayside.

The throne was one of six hidden around the world by HBO and was first discovered by Melanie Joaquín, who told producers she recognized the stone structure as the former military base in the teaser image. For locating the throne first, Joaquín was dubbed the "Queen of Queens" by HBO and presented with a golden crown.