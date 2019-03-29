The wars of Westeros have made way to New York City.

"Game of Thrones" fans on Thursday discovered a replica of the HBO series' coveted Iron Throne at Fort Totten Park in Queens.

The throne is one of six hidden by the network around the world to promote the premiere of the series' eighth and final season.

A cryptic tweet from the official "Game of Thrones" Twitter account teased the New York location on Thursday. "A new city flying a starry banner seeks protection from the Great War. How far will you go #ForTheThrone," the tweet read.

HBO announced the quest for the hidden thrones last week. Six photos of thrones in undisclosed locations, with little surrounding details visible, were posted online at forthethrone.com/quest.

"Quest #ForTheThrone honors the distances traveled by characters in the show, and as the host of the world premiere, we felt it was only fitting to end this epic quest in the New York," a statement from HBO explained.

The replica in the Bayside, Queens park, was first discovered by Melanie Joaquín, who told HBO producers she recognized the stone structure as the former military base in the teaser image. For locating the throne first, Joaquín was dubbed the "Queen of Queens" by HBO and presented with a golden crown.

The Iron Throne will remain at the park for fan photo-ops through Monday evening, according to HBO. It's in the basement of the castle-like Fort Totten, at Totten Avenue and 15th Road.

The park was chosen for its "dark and ominous setting, reminiscent of the basement of Kings Landing, where the Mad King stored his destructive wildfire, and where Queen Cersei waged to destroy the Great Sept of Baelor," the network said in a statement.

The Queens throne was the last to be discovered. Others were spotted by fans in Brazil, Spain, Canada, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

"Game of Thrones" returns to HBO on April 15.