‘Game of Thrones’ writers join Disney to write new ‘Star Wars’ film series

The new “Star Wars” series will be separate from those currently in production.

Winter is coming to a galaxy far, far away. The mastermind writers behind “Game of Thrones,” David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, will write and produce a new series of “Star Wars” films, Disney announced Tuesday.

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push ‘Star Wars’ in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

Details are scarce about the films, which will be separate from other “Star Wars” sagas currently in production.

Benioff and Weiss plan to begin work on the series once they wrap up “Game of Thrones,” the duo said in a news release. The HBO blockbuster is set to return to the small screen in 2019 for its final season.