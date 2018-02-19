See ‘Get Out’ for free in theaters this Presidents Day

Jordan Peele’s Oscar-nominated thriller “Get Out” is returning to theaters for one day only to celebrate the anniversary of its release.

Tickets to the flick will be free and available at theaters across the city on a first-come, first-served basis, Peele announced on Twitter. The director said he wanted to “give back” to fans by offering a second chance to see the movie on the big screen. “Believe me, ‘Get Out’ is a movie best seen in theaters. It’s all about that theatrical experience,” he said.

You can nab your free ticket to the Presidents Day screenings at AMC Empire 25 (234 W. 42nd St.) or AMC Village 7 (66 Third Ave.), among other locations. All screenings start at 7 p.m., and it’s recommended you get their early.

The film, originally released on Feb. 24, 2017, grossed more than $250 million in worldwide ticket sales. It’s now up for four Oscars, including a best director nod for Peele and best picture. Starring Daniel Kaluuya (“Black Mirror”) and Allison Williams (“Girls”) in the leading roles, “Get Out” takes viewers upstate where a (pretty creepy) family takes issue with their daughter’s interracial relationship.

For more information on screening locations, visit getoutoneyearlater.com.