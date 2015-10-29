Empire State Building to light up in pink to celebrate Glamour Women of the Year

Glamour is celebrating 25 years of amazing women!

In a tradition that started in 1990, Glamour has named a group of the most infleuntial women of 2015, who will recieve awards at an annual ceremony on Nov. 9.

This year at Carnegie Hall, Amy Schumer will open the awards ceremony, which will recognize Victoria Beckham, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Holmes, Caitlyn Jenner, Cecile Richards, Reese Witherspoon, the Women of Charleston and the U.S. women’s national soccer team as Women of the Year.

Past Women of the Year honorees including Madeleine Albright, Samantha Power, Serena Williams and Billie Jean King will also be celebrated.

To recognize the event’s 25th anniversary, Mayor Bill de Blasio is proclaiming November 9 as Women of the Year Day for the City of New York.

On the evening of November 9, The Empire State Building will light up in “Glamour” pink in Honor of Women of the Year Day. Glamour editor-in-chief Cindi Leive and ballerina Misty Copeland will help light the building.

While tickets to the awards show aren’t for sale, we’re promised a Women of the Year Snapchat Live Story on November 9 for intimate access to the ceremony.