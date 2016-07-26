Global Citizen Festival 2016 lineup announced: Rihanna, Selena Gomez to headline

Rihanna and Selena Gomez will take the Central Park stage.

The Global Citizen Festival announced a stellar lineup for its upcoming 2016 edition Tuesday, with Rihanna leading the confirmed performers to take the Central Park stage Sept. 24.

Selena Gomez, Kendrick Lamar, Metallica and Coldplay’s Chris Martin (the festival’s creative director) are all set to perform, along with Usher, Ellie Goulding and others.

The lineup of hosts is just as impressive — Chelsea Handler, Salma Hayek, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra and Seth Meyers will all appear, along with Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.

The festival, now in its fifth year, advocates for global education and ending extreme poverty. People hoping to attend can try to “earn” a ticket by tweeting at the UN, emailing foreign ministers and signing petitions to boost support for various educational endeavors.