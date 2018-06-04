LATEST PAPER
Governors Ball: See photos of performers, the scene, food, more

By amNY.com staff
Governors Ball kicked off NYC's summer music festival season this weekend.

The three-day fest's featured performers like Eminem, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Halsey, Khalid and Shawn Mendes.

Scroll down to see what you missed on Randall’s Island.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Fans at the Khalid performance during the Governors Ball Sunday on Randall's Island.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Visitors pose for a picture in the 21 and older area on Sunday at the Governors Ball on Randall's Island.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Ricardo Arteca, left, and Logan Bonilla, both from Astoria, relax on the lawn Sunday at the Governors Ball on Randall's Island.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Fans at the Khalid performance Sunday at the Governors Ball on Randall's Island.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

The Gov Ball sign at the Governors Ball Sunday on Randall's Island.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

A balloon tree at the Governors Ball Sunday on Randall's Island.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

The crowd at the Billy Eilish performance Sunday at the Governors Ball on Randall's Island.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Lindsey Toia, left, and Scarlett Ball have ice cream from "Wowfulls" on Sunday at the Governors Ball on Randall's Island.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Fans at the Khalid performance Sunday at the Governors Ball on Randall's Island.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Stephanie Koh, left, and Melissa Fears, of Astoria, lay in their hammock Sunday at the Governors Ball on Randall's Island.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Scene on the lawn at the Governors Ball Sunday on Randall's Island.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Fans scream as Billie Eilish performs on Sunday.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Tricia Cauwels, from Newtown, Connecticut, under the Governors Ball sign.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Friends take selfies as Westside Gunn and Conway perform in the background.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Friends dance to Westside Gunn and Conway.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

A dancer on the lawn at the Governors Ball.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Casper Huijsman and Gabriella Chies have piña coladas at the festival.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Bacardi / Brad Barket

Manchester Orchestra performs at the Bacardi Bay set on Saturday.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Bacardi / Brad Barket

A scene from Bacardi Bay on Saturday.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Bacardi / Brad Barket

Japandroids perform at the Bacardi Bay set on Saturday.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Bacardi / Brad Barket

A scene from Bacardi Bay on Saturday.

