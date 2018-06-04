Governors Ball kicked off NYC's summer music festival season this weekend.

The three-day fest's featured performers like Eminem, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Halsey, Khalid and Shawn Mendes.

Scroll down to see what you missed on Randall’s Island.

Fans at the Khalid performance during the Governors Ball Sunday on Randall's Island.

Visitors pose for a picture in the 21 and older area on Sunday at the Governors Ball on Randall's Island.

Ricardo Arteca, left, and Logan Bonilla, both from Astoria, relax on the lawn Sunday at the Governors Ball on Randall's Island.

The Gov Ball sign at the Governors Ball Sunday on Randall's Island.

A balloon tree at the Governors Ball Sunday on Randall's Island.

The crowd at the Billy Eilish performance Sunday at the Governors Ball on Randall's Island.

Lindsey Toia, left, and Scarlett Ball have ice cream from "Wowfulls" on Sunday at the Governors Ball on Randall's Island.

Stephanie Koh, left, and Melissa Fears, of Astoria, lay in their hammock Sunday at the Governors Ball on Randall's Island.

Scene on the lawn at the Governors Ball Sunday on Randall's Island.

Fans scream as Billie Eilish performs on Sunday.

Tricia Cauwels, from Newtown, Connecticut, under the Governors Ball sign.

Friends take selfies as Westside Gunn and Conway perform in the background.

Friends dance to Westside Gunn and Conway.

A dancer on the lawn at the Governors Ball.

Casper Huijsman and Gabriella Chies have piña coladas at the festival.

Manchester Orchestra performs at the Bacardi Bay set on Saturday.

A scene from Bacardi Bay on Saturday.

Japandroids perform at the Bacardi Bay set on Saturday.