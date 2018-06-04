Entertainment Governors Ball: See photos of performers, the scene, food, more By amNY.com staff Updated June 4, 2018 6:43 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Governors Ball kicked off NYC's summer music festival season this weekend. The three-day fest's featured performers like Eminem, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Halsey, Khalid and Shawn Mendes. Scroll down to see what you missed on Randall’s Island. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier Fans at the Khalid performance during the Governors Ball Sunday on Randall's Island. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier Visitors pose for a picture in the 21 and older area on Sunday at the Governors Ball on Randall's Island. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier Ricardo Arteca, left, and Logan Bonilla, both from Astoria, relax on the lawn Sunday at the Governors Ball on Randall's Island. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier Fans at the Khalid performance Sunday at the Governors Ball on Randall's Island. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier The Gov Ball sign at the Governors Ball Sunday on Randall's Island. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier A balloon tree at the Governors Ball Sunday on Randall's Island. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier The crowd at the Billy Eilish performance Sunday at the Governors Ball on Randall's Island. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier Lindsey Toia, left, and Scarlett Ball have ice cream from "Wowfulls" on Sunday at the Governors Ball on Randall's Island. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier Fans at the Khalid performance Sunday at the Governors Ball on Randall's Island. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier Stephanie Koh, left, and Melissa Fears, of Astoria, lay in their hammock Sunday at the Governors Ball on Randall's Island. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier Scene on the lawn at the Governors Ball Sunday on Randall's Island. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier Fans scream as Billie Eilish performs on Sunday. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier Tricia Cauwels, from Newtown, Connecticut, under the Governors Ball sign. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier Friends take selfies as Westside Gunn and Conway perform in the background. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier Friends dance to Westside Gunn and Conway. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier A dancer on the lawn at the Governors Ball. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier Casper Huijsman and Gabriella Chies have piña coladas at the festival. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Bacardi / Brad Barket Manchester Orchestra performs at the Bacardi Bay set on Saturday. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Bacardi / Brad Barket A scene from Bacardi Bay on Saturday. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Bacardi / Brad Barket Japandroids perform at the Bacardi Bay set on Saturday. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Bacardi / Brad Barket A scene from Bacardi Bay on Saturday. By amNY.com staff Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.