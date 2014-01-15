Governors Ball to be headlined by Outkast, Jack White

Here’s one more reason to look forward to summer: Randall’s Island fest Governors Ball yesterday released its 2014 lineup, headlined …

Here’s one more reason to look forward to summer: Randall’s Island fest Governors Ball yesterday released its 2014 lineup, headlined by OutKast, Jack White, Vampire Weekend and the Strokes.

“We have some of our generation’s greatest NYC bands on board to slay the masses,” organizer Jordan Wolowitz said in a statement. In addition to homegrown headliners Vampire Weekend and the Strokes, the weekend will also feature local acts including Sleigh Bells, Ratking and Lucius.

The festival will take place on June 6-8.

Tickets went on sale yesterday and start at $230 for a three-day pass. Single-day passes will be available at a later date, festival organizers said.