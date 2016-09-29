Grumpy Cat to join Broadway’s ‘Cats’

No, that headline is not an early April Fools’ joke.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cats” musical announced Thursday its newest cast member: Grumpy Cat, the social media maverick and internet meme.

The 4-year-old feline will make her Great White Way debut on Sept. 30. A representative for the Broadway production told The Associated Press Grumpy Cat “will be worked into the end of the show and will become an honorary Jellicle Cat.”

Since shooting to internet stardom in 2012, Grumpy Cat still has a loyal legion of fans, with more than 8.7 million likes on her official Facebook page and 455,000 followers on Twitter.