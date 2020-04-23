‘Hamilton’ actor Daveed Diggs to appear on Facebook Live show next week

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor, rapper and producer will guest star on a weekly Facebook Live show next week.

Daveed Diggs, who gained critical acclaim for his dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton,” will make a special live appearance on Theatre Horizon’s weekly live show #PoppaPank. Diggs will appear with Jaylene Clark Owens and Justin Jain on Theatre Horizon’s Facebook Live on Wednesday, April 29 starting at 9 p.m. EST.

The show is free and open to the public. it can be streamed at facebook.com/theatrehorizon.

#PoppaPank originally started in 2018 and is a part of Theatre Horizon’s Horizon at Home program. Based in Philadelphia, the Facebook Live show features Owens and Jain taking on everything, from their tips on surviving 2020 to recapping their new favorite Netflix show.

For more information about the Theatre Horizon, visit theatrehorizon.org.