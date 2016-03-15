‘Hamilton’ cast performs for Obamas at White House

After all these years, “Hamilton” has returned to the White House.

After all these years, “Hamilton” has returned to the White House.

Our Broadway heroes were in Washington, D.C., yesterday, where they staged quite the coup.

The Schuyler Sisters literally took over first lady Michelle Obama’s Instagram account, posting mirror selfies and posing with the White House’s antiques.

After a rehearsal and a Q&A led by creator and star of the hit musical, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the cast performed a “‘Hamilton’ mixtape experience,” as director Thomas Kail put it, which was also live streamed on the White House’s official website.

“We did have one rule — no dueling on the nice furniture,” President Barack Obama said in an introduction to the performance. He remarked that the musical is “a favorite in the Obama household” and “I’m pretty sure [it] is the only thing that Dick Cheney and I agree on.”

Obama also revealed that Miranda told him during a poetry jam at the White House seven years ago that he was working on a hip hop album about Alexander Hamilton, “and who is laughing now,” he said.