Hamptons buzz: Adrian Grenier’s birthday bash, ‘Housewives’ sightings and more

Adrian Grenier’s big weekend

Adrian Grenier celebrated his birthday Friday night at Sole East in Montauk to the sounds of The Skins. On Saturday, he was honored by the South Fork Natural History Museum at SoFo’s 26th annual Summer Gala in Bridgehampton with Hamptons Magazine Editor-in-Chief Samantha Yanks and sports radio personality Ann Liguori in attendance. In addition to a whale-shaped birthday cake (his Kickstarter project is 52: The Search for the Loneliest Whale), the group sang his praises for his dedication to the environment and even gifted him with a clam rake!

Adrian spoke about the importance of preserving our natural habitat, telling us:

“I’ve been doing a lot of work over the years, for the past 20 years now, to try to get people to connect more with the environment and realize how important it is so that we all collectively can do what we can together to protect it and heal some of the environmental woes.”

But when asked about an Entourage sequel, the birthday boy would only say “perhaps”.

Hope in the Hamptons

The inaugural Hope in the Hamptons gala to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at the Water Mill estate of the Birdsall family (whose 5-year-old grandson is a patient at St. Jude) brought out over 500 Hamptonites, including Ramona Singer, Beth Stern and Matt Lauer. The “Today Show” host did jumping jacks to raise the enthusiasm for his donated live auction item– a golf experience with him and the event’s host Dave Birdsall at the famed Sebonak Golf Club– which brought in two twosomes for a total of $50K! Hope in the Hamptons raised over $500,000.



Housewives do good

Former Housewives Jill Zarin and Kelly Bensimon raised money for cancer research at the 11th annual A Hamptons Happening fundraiser to benefit the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) Saturday night at the Bridgehampton estate of Maria and Kenneth Fishel. It was hosted by WCBS anchor Chris Wragge and honored business leaders Marc J. Leder, co-CEO of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. and Bobby Zarin, Chairman of Zarin Fabrics and real estate developer.