Harry Connick Jr. to spend night on the West Side in a tiny house

Harry Connick Jr. will be taking the Tiny House Challenge near Pier 86 on the West Side.

Is your dream to beg Harry Connick Jr. to sing Christmas carols to you? Here’s your chance.

The crooner and talk show host will take the Tiny House Challenge Friday, spending the night in a wee abode outside the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, according to NBC Universal.

Starting at 5 p.m., Connick will settle in to the cozy home on wheels, parked by Pier 86, near West 46th Street.

The home is about 25 x 8.5 feet, and comes with a couch, kitchen and loft bed.

And, honestly, it has more counter space than most New York City kitchens.

New Yorkers who want to see the tiny home (and/or bug its swoonworthy, singing occupant) are invited to check it out in person.

Connick will post about the experience on Facebook Live throughout the night, and footage will air on his new show “Harry” Wednesday.