The British Library’s latest exhibition “Harry Potter: A History of Magic” is coming to New York City, but Harry’s fans will have to wait until October 2018.

The exhibition, on display in London through February, features rare books, manuscripts, and original drafts and drawings by author J.K. Rowling and illustrator Jim Kay — all on display for the first time.

After it finishes its London run, the show will be brought to New York by the historical society just in time for the Sept. 20 anniversary of the U.S. publication of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by Scholastic. The exhibit will be open Oct. 5 through Jan. 27, 2019.

Here, a few U.S.-specific artifacts from the New-York Historical Society and some items from Scholastic’s magical collection will be added.

Potterheads who can’t wait to get their hands on tickets can conjure up advance access by becoming a New-York Historical Society member. Tickets will be available to members starting Feb. 14 at noon. The muggles — err, general public — will be able to purchase tickets in April.