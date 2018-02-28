‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ marquee illuminates Broadway

Wingardium sign-iosa!

Broadway’s premiere production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” unveiled its massive marquee outside the recently-renovated Lyric Theatre on West 43rd Street on Wednesday.

The sprawling facade features the show’s title in iconic Potter-esque lettering alongside a 150-foot wing, weighing 50,000 pounds, that stretches from the theater’s marquee down the side of the venue’s exterior. The aesthetic ensemble is complete with the iconic “nest with child” sitting atop the theater’s highest point.

“It is a thrill to have the Lyric as a canvas, both inside and out, for our production,” said set designer Christine Jones and international scenic supervisor Brett J. Banakis in a joint statement. “The producers tasked us with taking advantage of this expanse of space with a visual gesture that relates to the show and connects the old facade with the rest of the newer.”

The magical show officially opens on April 22, while previews will begin on March 16. “The Cursed Child” is based on an original story by “Harry Potter” creator J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany. The tale is told in two parts, which are intended to be seen in order on the same day, according to the show’s representatives. The two parts can be seen separately, however.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the opening date. Previews begin on March 16 and opening date is April 22.