Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse, who co-starred in the original Off-Broadway production of Paula Vogel’s 1997 Pulitzer-winning dark comedy “How I Learned to Drive,” will return to the show for a Broadway revival, which will be produced by Manhattan Theatre Club next spring. The play explores the unhealthy relationship between a teenage girl and her uncle, a recovering alcoholic. A 2012 Off-Broadway revival starred Elizabeth Reaser and Norbert Leo Butz.

Stratford Festival announces 2020 season

Ontario’s Stratford Festival has announced the 15 shows that will comprise its 2020 season, which will include “Richard III” starring stage and screen actor Colm Feore and an all-new production of the musical “Chicago” (not affiliated with the long-running Broadway revival) with direction and choreography by Donna Feore. The new season will be the first to make use of the newly renovated Tom Patterson Theatre Centre. Also among the lineup are “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” “All’s Well That Ends Well,” “Much Ado About Nothing,” “Hamlet” and Moliere’s “The Miser.”

NYPL to host Hal Prince exhibition

The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center will pay tribute to the legendary Broadway producer and director Hal Prince,who died on July 31 at age 91 with a free exhibition that will open to the public on Sept. 18. It will showcase costumes, set models, archival video and other memorabilia from throughout Prince’s career, including the roulette wheel in his office, video of the original Broadway production of “Merrily We Roll Along” and Patti LuPone’s dress and wig from “Evita."

‘Lightning Thief’ to play Broadway

Following an Off-Broadway debut and a national tour, “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” based on Rick Riordan’s 2005 young adult-fantasy novel, will play a 16-week run on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre beginning Sept. 20. The musical has a book by Joe Tracz and direction by Stephen Brackett (both of “Be More Chill”) and a rock score by Rob Rokicki (who is making his Broadway debut). In “The Lightning Thief,” Percy Jackson learns that he has superpowers and goes on a quest to find the lightning bolt of Zeus. A cast of seven will play approximately 50 characters.

Stoll and Bowers are the Macbeths

Real-life husband and wife Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers will play Macbeth and Lady Macbeth in Classic Stage Company’s upcoming Off-Broadway production of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” which begins performances at the East Village venue on Oct. 10. Stoll recently appeared in the Shakespeare in the Park productions of “Julius Caesar,” “Othello” and “Troilus and Cressida.”

Spotted …

Ruth Bader Ginsburg at “Fiddler on the Roof — In Yiddish” … Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and Rosie O’Donnell at “Moulin Rouge!” … Anne Hathaway and John Mulaney at “Sea Wall/A Life” … Tony Hale at “Beetlejuice.”