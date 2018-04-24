New York City’s comedy scene will be ruled by not one, but two monarchs through the end of April when Phoebe Robinson and Ilana Glazer take over Brooklyn with “Yas Queen Yas.” The handful of shows at Union Hall and at Music Hall of Williamsburg are already sold out and for good reason.

The power house funny women come from separate beloved comedy duos. Robinson, who is also a best-selling author, can usually be seen (or heard) co-hosting “2 Dope Queens” with Jessica Williams (“The Daily Show”), a hilarious podcast turned HBO series that features the two women shooting the breeze, talking race and women’s issues, interviewing guests and just reveling in their own friendship. It also is a stand-up showcase for a diverse group of up-and-coming comics.

Meanwhile, Glazer has turned her friendship with another woman, Abbi Jacobson, into pure gold on the critically acclaimed Comedy Central show “Broad City.” Their physical comedy, absurd silliness and poignant skewering of millennial life in New York is a fresh, feminist tour de force.

Though they are best known for their other partnerships, Robinson and Glazer are longtime pals and have worked together on the fantastic WNYC podcast “Sooo Many White Guys.” Robinson hosts the interview audio show that shines a spotlight on different funny and accomplished guests who are (usually) women, people of color or both. Glazer executive produces the show and stops by for short conversations where their comedic chemistry is undeniable.

Last fall, Glazer and Robinson as “Yas Queen Yas” embarked on a two week national tour, which received rave reviews.

Though neither is primarily known for stand-up, the show includes short, hilarious sets as well as plenty of onstage banter (and dance moves) from the two together. As stand-ups, they have similar styles, both willing to share — or overshare — details from their personal lives, while throwing in the occasional sharp observation about the patriarchy, gentrification or other hot-button issues. The subversive quality is what makes both comics forces to watch.

While there’s no word yet on whether YQY will add more shows in the city, or hit the road again, comedy fans should jump at any chance to see these two live — especially when they’re together.

