James Corden to host the Grammys in 2017

The “Late Late Show” star hosted the Tony Awards in June.

James Corden will be putting on a tux and taking to the stage for another awards show.

The “Late Late Show” anchor will host the 2017 Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

A tweet from Corden’s main gig’s handle also announced the big news.

“THIS JUST IN: Sweet Baby James will be hosting the #GRAMMYs Feb. 12 on @CBS!” the official “Late Late Show” account tweeted.

This isn’t Corden’s first time taking charge at an awards show. The “Into the Woods” actor served as host of the 70th annual Tony Awards in June. Before that, he was the host of the U.K. Brit awards from 2011 to 2014.

The Grammys will air Feb. 12, 2017, on CBS. Nominations are expected to be announced on Dec. 6, according to the awards show.