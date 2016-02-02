James Corden to host Tony Awards

CBS announced on Tuesday that James Corden will host this year’s Tony Awards.

The host of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on the network, Corden won a Tony himself in 2012 for his lead performance in “One Man, Two Guvnors.” He is also well known for his video series “Carpool Karaoke,” which has featured singers including Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey and Stevie Wonder.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Tony Awards,” Corden said in a news release. “Both times I’ve worked on Broadway have been amongst the happiest times of my professional life. I consider it a huge honor to be asked to host such an incredible night. It’s gonna be fun, I can’t wait to dust off my tap shoes!”

The 70th annual Tony Awards will be broadcast live on CBS from NYC’s Beacon Theatre on June 12 at 8 p.m.