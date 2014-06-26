Jared Leto and Ellen Page PETA’s sexiest vegetarians

Vegetarianism is sexy, especially on Jared Leto and Ellen Page.

The two stars were named PETA’s Sexiest Vegetarian Celebrities of 2014, the organization announced on Thursday.

The 42-year-old Oscar-winning actor and the 27-year-old actress beat out sexy greens-loving stars including Jessica Paré and Woody Harrelson.

“Why are vegans made fun of while the inhumane factory farming process regards animals and the natural world merely as commodities to be exploited for profit?” Page tweeted a few years back.

Past Sexiest winners include Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig, Olivia Wilde and Tobey Maguire.