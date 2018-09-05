Jay-Z’s TIDAL X: Brooklyn returning for a fourth year this fall

Jay-Z’s Tidal streaming service will hold its fourth annual benefit blowout concert in Brooklyn this fall, the music platform announced Wednesday.

Tidal was unable to confirm any performers on this year’s lineup, but the concert will most likely be stacked when it hits Barclays Center on Oct. 23.

Previous concerts have featured Jennifer Lopez, Alessia Cara, Stevie Wonder, Lauryn Hill, and Jay-Z and Beyoncé themselves. The 2018 lineup will be announced at a later date, according to a spokeswoman.

Since its 2015 debut, the NYC concert has been held annually with the goal of raising money for a cause in need. Within the past three years, the show has helped to raise more than $10 million for disaster relief, recovery and social justice education, according to Tidal. The 2017 concert benefited hurricane cleanup efforts, after storms Harvey, Irma and Maria.

This year’s event shifts focus to put the spotlight on criminal justice reform, with all ticket proceeds going toward the nonprofit alliance REFORM and the Equal Justice Initiative, which sheds light on prison conditions within the country.

Tickets for the fourth TIDAL X: Brooklyn concert are now available for subscribers at tidal.com/Brooklyn. Everyone else will be able to buy their way in starting this Friday at noon via Ticketmaster. The concert will also be available to watch via livestream.