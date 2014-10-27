Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Martin are done: Report

Jennifer Lawrence is back on the market.

E! News reported that the Oscar winning actress and boyfriend Chris Martin are over.

Lawrence, 24, and Martin, 37, had only started dating in late June, not long after concluding their respective long-term relationships.

The Coldplay frontman publicly split from wife of 10 years,

Gwyneth Paltrow, in March. Lawrence officially ended her relationship with “X-Men” co-star Nicholas Hoult sometime in the summer.

Lawrence and Martin kept their relationship away from the public, and were only seen together a handful of times.

Earlier this month, the “Hunger Games” star was spotted supporting Martin at a Hollywood Bowl concert, where he played guest artist to the Kings of Leon.