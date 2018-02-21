‘Red Sparrow’ actress Jennifer Lawrence says Versace dress was ‘my choice’

Do not get in the way of Jennifer Lawrence and her Versace. The actress took to Facebook on Wednesday in …

Do not get in the way of Jennifer Lawrence and her Versace.

The actress took to Facebook on Wednesday in response to what she labeled the “utterly ridiculous” controversy surrounding her outfit choice at a photocall for “Red Sparrow” on Tuesday.

Posing atop London’s Corinthia Hotel in a brisk 48 degrees, JLaw stood alongside her spy thriller co-stars Joel Edgerton, Jeremy Irons, Matthias Schoenaerts and director Francis Lawrence.

Online observers quickly jumped upon the fact that, compared with the coat-covered men in the photograph, the actress appeared somewhat scantily clad. Social media quickly became ignited with claims the spectacle was evidence of Hollywood sexism.

But Lawrence is setting the record straight.

“This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended,” the 27-year-old posted. “That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I’m going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf?”

Explaining that she was outside for a mere five minutes, Lawrence stated “I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice.”

Her statement then turned from the sartorial to sexism, with Lawrence pointing out the insinuation that online critics suggested she had no say in the way she dressed.

“This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism,” Lawrence said. “Over-reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It’s creating silly distractions from real issues. Get a grip people. Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THATS MY CHOICE TOO!”