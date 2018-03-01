‘Jerry Springer — The Opera’ extends Off-Broadway run

While it is currently unclear whether the new Off-Broadway production of “Jerry Springer — The Opera” will transfer to Broadway …

While it is currently unclear whether the new Off-Broadway production of “Jerry Springer — The Opera” will transfer to Broadway or another commercial venue such as New World Stages, the foul-mouthed, critically-praised musical has extended its run at the Pershing Square Signature Center by three weeks to April 1. Beginning March 13, Matt McGrath (who won a Lucille Lortel Award playing a drag performer in “The Legend of Georgia McBride”) will take over the role of Jerry Springer from three-time Tony Award nominee Terrence Mann.

Shalhoub temporarily exits ‘The Band’s Visit’

Tony Shalhoub has temporarily exited the cast of the new Broadway musical “The Band’s Visit” in order to shoot the second season of the hit Amazon series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” as per Playbill.com. The role of Tewfiq, the conductor of the all-male Alexandria Ceremonial Police Orchestra, will now be played by Dariush Kashani (“Oslo”). Shalhoub is expected to share the role with Kashani beginning in May.

Cirque returns with ‘Volta’

Cirque du Soleil will return to the metropolitan area at the end of the month with “Volta,” the company’s latest big top tent production, which will begin performances on March 29 at The Meadowlands in East Rutherford. It will then play the Nassau Coliseum beginning May 17. A news release describes the show as a celebration of freedom and transformation influenced by “the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of action sports” and containing “the adrenaline rush of acrobatics.”

Lloyd Webber to discuss his memoir at Town Hall

Andrew Lloyd Webber, whose memoir “Unmasked” will be published by HarperCollins on March 6, will appear on Monday night at Town Hall for a conversation about the book with Glenn Close (who won a Tony in 1995 for her performance as Norma Desmond in Lloyd Webber’s musical adaptation of “Sunset Boulevard”), which will be followed by a Q&A with the audience. Lloyd Webber will turn 70 years old on March 22 (a birthday he just happens to share with Stephen Sondheim, who is 18 years his elder). The upcoming live TV production of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” Lloyd Webber’s first Broadway musical, will air on NBC on April 1.

Public Theater’s Mobile Unit to present free ‘Henry V’

The Public Theater’s Mobile Unit (which brings scaled-down, free productions of Shakespeare plays to correctional facilities, homeless shelters, social service organizations and community centers) will return later this month with a staging of the wartime drama “Henry V.” After a three-week citywide tour, the production will receive a three-week sit-down at the Public Theater beginning April 23, where performances will also be free.

Spotted…

Stephen Sondheim, Harry Connick Jr., Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker at “Hello, Dolly!” … Laura Benanti at “Once On This Island.”