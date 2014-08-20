’19 Kids and Counting’ star Jill Duggar announces pregnancy two months after wedding

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are due to become parents in March.

That Duggar clan just keeps on growing.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard announced Wednesday that they’re going to be parents, just one day shy of their two month wedding anniversary.

The “19 Kids and Counting” star, 23, and her new husband, 25, told People magazine they were shocked and excited.

In true Duggar fashion, Jill, who is due in March, couldn’t wait to share the news with her giant family.

“Everyone was clapping and cheering,” patriarch Jim Bob Duggar told People, “and we were in shock, too.”

It’s been an exciting August for the Duggars– Jessa Duggar, 21, announced her engagement to boyfriend Ben Seewald, 19, last week.

The Duggar-Dillard wedding will air on the show’s next season, begining Sept. 2 on TLC.