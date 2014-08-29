Joan Rivers hospitalized after she stops breathing: report

She was rushed to the hospital after she stopped breathing during throat surgery.

Melissa Rivers, Joan Rivers’ daughter, issued a statement on Friday morning saying her mother is “resting comfortably.” Rivers was hospitalized Thursday after she stopped breathing during minor throat surgery.

“I want to thank everyone for the overwhelming love and support for my mother,” Melissa Rivers said in statement. “She is resting comfortably and is with our family. We ask that you continue to keep her in your thoughts and prayers.”

Prayers and best wishes poured out on social media Thursday after Joan Rivers reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while undergoing a procedure to examine her vocal chords in Manhattan.

Rivers, 81, a QVC legend, co-host of E!’s “Fashion Police” and a bawdy, trenchant comedian known for her slaughtering of sacred cows, was admitted to Mount Sinai Hospital after the throat procedure at another facility.

“This morning, Joan Rivers was taken to The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, where she is being attended to. Her family wants to thank everybody for their outpouring of love and support. We will provide an update on her condition as it becomes available,” hospital spokesman Sid Dinsay, said in a statement.

The FDNY confirmed that a female in cardiac arrest was transported to Mount Sinai from Yorkville Endoscopy at 201 East 93rd St. around 9:40 a.m.

Rivers’ publicist and agent did not return calls, but her network, E! News, reported she was in critical but stable condition. “Her daughter and frequent co-star, Melissa Rivers, 46, and Melissa’s son, Cooper, 13, have flown to the city to be by Joan’s side,” E! reported.

Fans waited for updates while sending Rivers virtual hugs in the Twittersphere.

“No!!!!!!! Don’t leave us! The world needs you acid tongue!” tweeted @CharlesEManning.

“Thoughts and prayers to the First Lady of Insult,” added @TheRealJoeStarr.

David Letterman’s musical director, Paul Shaffer, tweeted from @paulshaffer “Joan, you’re a hell of a gal who can shake this off!”