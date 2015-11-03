Jon Stewart signs 4-year production deal with HBO

Jon Stewart has signed a four-year production deal with HBO.

The former “Daily Show” host will kick off the partnership with short-form digital content, to be made available on HBO NOW, HBO GO and other platforms.

In his first HBO project, Stewart will produce short-form digital content on current events that will be refreshed on HBO NOW multiple times a day.

Stewart said in a statement that he’s excited to be working with HBO on the new venture.

“Appearing on television 22 minutes a night clearly broke me,” he said. “I’m pretty sure I can produce a few minutes of content every now and again.”