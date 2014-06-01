Justin Bieber apologizes for racist joke caught on video

Twenty-year-old troublemaker Justin Bieber has found himself in hot water once again.

Update:

In response to the outrage, Bieber publicly apologized for the controversy yesterday, telling TMZ.com: “As a kid, I didn’t understand the power of certain words and how they can hurt.

“I thought it was ok to repeat hurtful words and jokes, but didn’t realize at the time that it wasn’t funny and that in fact my actions were continuing the ignorance,” he said in a statement.

He continued: “I’m very sorry. I take my friendships with people of all cultures very seriously and I apologize for offending or hurting anyone with my childish and inexcusable mistake.”?

Twenty-year-old troublemaker Justin Bieber has found himself in hot water once again, this time for a racist joke was caught telling on video.

On Sunday, the U.K.’s Sun newspaper released the footage of Bieber telling the joke, which is too offensive to print here, targeted at blacks. According to the paper, the video was taken in 2011 during the filming of the pop star’s documentary “Never Say Never.”

In the video, Bieber sits next to a young woman and talks to a few other people, including one who laughs at his ignorant lines, who are not captured on film.

The newspaper reported that Bieber’s camp tried to purchase the video so that the publication would not release it.

Sources connected with Bieber told TMZ.com that the singer is “frustrated and sad” and plans to address the controversy publicly soon.

This is Bieber’s latest batch of trouble in a recent history filled with arrests and alleged drug use.