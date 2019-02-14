Trudeau to pen foreword for ‘Come From Away’ book

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will write the foreword for “Come From Away: Welcome to the Rock,” a souvenir/companion book to the Broadway musical about a small Newfoundland community that welcomed thousands of American airline passengers whose flights were because of the events of 9/11. The book (which will include the full book and lyrics, cut material and background information) will be released on Aug. 13 and published by Hachette.

‘Sesame Street Live!’ returns

“Sesame Street Live!” returns to the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden Friday with “Make Your Magic,” the latest show featuring Elmo, Big Bird, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and the rest of the gang, and will run through Feb. 24. Unlike Broadway (where children under 4 are discouraged from attending even Disney shows), toddlers are welcome at “Sesame Street Live!” In fact, children less than a year old don't require a ticket.

'[title of show]' cast will reunite for reunion concert

The original four-member cast of the do-it-yourself musical with the bracketed name, “[title of show]” — Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff and Jeff Bowen — will appear at a reunion concert on March 11 at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre to benefit The Actors Fund. “[title of show]” premiered Off-Broadway in 2006 and had a short Broadway run in 2008.

Actors’ Equity reaches deal to end workshop strike

Actors’ Equity Association (the union representing actors and stage managers on Broadway) and the Broadway League (the trade organization representing theater owners and producers) agreed on a new contract for preproduction developmental workshops, bringing to an end a monthlong strike in which Equity actors were forbidden to participate in upcoming workshops. The new contract provides higher wages and profit-sharing for actors who take part in the developmental workshops. This marked Equity’s first strike in almost half a century.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Spotted . . .

Bill Nye and Jerry Seinfeld at “Network” . . . David Schwimmer at “The Light” at MCC Theater . . . Victoria Justice at “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”