Katy Perry: ‘I don’t need a dude’ to have kids

Katy Perry plans to have children, whether or not there’s a man in her life.

“I don’t need a dude. … It’s 2014!” she said in the new issue of Rolling Stone, out Friday. “We are living in the future; we don’t need anything. I don’t think I’ll have to, but we’ll see.”

That said, the songstress isn’t “anti-men,” but quite the opposite: “I love men. But there is an option if someone doesn’t present himself.”

As for timing, Perry, who split from on-again, off-again beau John Mayer earlier this year, wants to make sure she has kids at “the right time.”

“And that’s not in the next two years, you know? Maybe it’s in a five-year plan, but I need to really be able to focus 100 percent of my attention on it,” said Perry, 29. “I don’t really want to take the child on tour. Not until, like, birth through five is over.”