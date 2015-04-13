Kelly Killoren Bensimon talks colorful Coachella style

All eyes were on Coachella, the multi-day celebration of music, art, fashion, food and fun that kicked off this past …

All eyes were on Coachella, the multi-day celebration of music, art, fashion, food and fun that kicked off this past weekend.

I was among the more than 500,000 music fans at the West Coast venue. Beyond music, though, art installations, human foosball tents, giant Jenga, glow-in-the-dark dodgeball, hula hoop contests, beauty bars, Pilates and yoga classes, silent dance parties, a Ferris wheel, farm-to-truck food trucks and a beer garden are just some of the attractions that take over the grounds.

And with the fun and fashion come celebs. The VIP tent was packed with Victoria’s Secret Angels, sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, Minnie Driver, Justin Bieber, Beyoncé and Jay Z, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Rihanna and Joe Jonas.

Boho-chic fashion was in full gear at the festival. Super-short shorts, white lace dresses and pink Converse shoes were the staples. Long, pattern dresses and flat ankle boots, as well as Stuart Weitzman knee-high boots, were also in style at the festival.

Stores including Nasty Gal and H&M really went all out in covering collections for Coachella, with flowery shorts, long lace dresses, fringe vests, kimonos and low, back-exposing mini dresses as part of the stores’ own special collections.

I bumped into Dylan’s Candy Bar owner Dylan Lauren, and I absolutely loved her Coachella gear. She wore her own Dylan’s Candy Bar whirly pop flip flops, which is a new collaboration with her store and Havaianas shoes. These cute flip flips went so well with the bright pop of orange suede dresses that I saw at the festival.

And we can’t forget about the music — the reason for Coachella in the first place!

My favorite music acts were Milky Chance, Hozier and Benjamin Booker.

And just like Milky Chance’s song, “Fairytale,” that’s exactly what life can be. You only live once, so make it sweet.