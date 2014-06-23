Kelly Osbourne dating Diddy’s stepson Quincy Combs?

It appears Osbourne has found a new fling.

No fiance? No problem!

It appears that Kelly Osbourne, 29, has found a new fling months after calling off her engagement to vegan chef Matthew Mosshart.

A source told Us Weekly that Osbourne is hooking up with Quincy Combs, 23, who is Diddy’s stepson.

“Kelly is single, but she’s having a lot of fun. She’s been hooking up with Quincy, her really good friend lately,” the source told the magazine. “It’s not serious but he’s really hot and he’s very into her.”

According to the mag, Osbourne also “has her eyes on” bearded British model Ricki Hall.