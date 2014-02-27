Kevin Bacon talks riding the New York City subways

The actor says taking the subway is in his blood.

New Yorkers may be one degree closer to Kevin Bacon than they think. The 55-year-old actor and resident of the Upper West Side frequently rides the New York City subways.

Bacon, who stars on “The Following” (Mondays at 9 p.m. on FOX), shared with amNewYork his train of thought on taking the subway.

Why do you ride the subway?

Because it’s in my blood. I’ve been doing it since I was a child. I can’t think of a reason not to.

Which lines do you take?

Every line at one time or another.

What do you like most about taking the subway?

It’s the fastest way between point A and point B.

Dislike?

Weekend schedule changes.

What’s the most memorable subway experience you’ve had?

I heard an amazing a cappella band. They came on the train and started a fake fight, then broke into song. I invited them to my house for Thanksgiving and surprised my family.

Do fans ever approach you?

One of my favorite things about the subway is that people give me my space. New Yorkers don’t bother me. Only tourists.

What would you like to improve about the NYC subway system?

I’m not sure I want phone conversations.