Kim Kardashian flew fans to California to brunch with her, Kanye & North

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 35th birthday with some of her fans by her side.

The pregnant reality TV star flew every fan that she follows on social media to California to have brunch with her on Saturday, she said on Twitter.

Kanye West and their 2-year-old daughter North joined in on the festivities.

“I loved putting all of the faces with the names & am so grateful for all of the fan accounts!” she tweeted.

Kardashian also said on Twitter that she would follow more fan accounts and make this a tradition in the future.