Manhattan

SEE IT: Kim Petras films upcoming music video amid an East Village summer frolic

By Bob Krasner
Kim Petras shoots music video in the East Village
Kim Petras between shots of a new video
Photo by Bob Krasner

As Puma Perl has proclaimed, “Avenue B is the place to be! ” and she was certainly proven right on Saturday afternoon in the East Village.

The gorgeous sunny day —a relief from the apocalyptic smog of last week — brought out a cast of characters that ran the gamut from fabulous to funky.

The most notable face was that of Grammy winner Kim Petras, spotted on the corner of Avenue B and 3rd St. in what we’re going to call her “Medieval Barbie “ look while filming a video for her upcoming album.

Kim Petras getting prepped for the next shotPhoto by Bob Krasner
“Medieval Barbie” Kim Petras on 3rd St. and Avenue BPhoto by Bob Krasner

Across the street Delphine Le Goff was running her popular collective 3rd and B’zaar in a fab outfit by Radhika and Saman. Just up the avenue Tompkins Square Park was bursting with the sounds of hardcore punk band Slashers, who turned in a tight set full of punchy and energetic tunes to a diverse audience.

Delphine Le Goff at her shop 3rd and B’zaarPhoto by Bob Krasner
Slashers guitarist Blake CharltonPhoto by Bob Krasner
James O’Brien and Jesse Adelson rocking in the parkPhoto by Bob Krasner

The street was also brightened by the appearance of Glinda the Good Bus, helmed admirably by Michelle Joni who stopped for a few pics before loading the bus with a crew of birthday party revelers.

Ziggy of Slashers takes a leap of faithPhoto by Bob Krasner
Michelle Joni takes a break form driving Glinda the Good BusPhoto by Bob Krasner
Michelle Joni ……with Glinda, you’re either on the bus or off the busPhoto by Bob Krasner

