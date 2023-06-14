SEE IT: Kim Petras films upcoming music video amid an East Village summer frolic

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

As Puma Perl has proclaimed, “Avenue B is the place to be! ” and she was certainly proven right on Saturday afternoon in the East Village.

The gorgeous sunny day —a relief from the apocalyptic smog of last week — brought out a cast of characters that ran the gamut from fabulous to funky.

The most notable face was that of Grammy winner Kim Petras, spotted on the corner of Avenue B and 3rd St. in what we’re going to call her “Medieval Barbie “ look while filming a video for her upcoming album.

Across the street Delphine Le Goff was running her popular collective 3rd and B’zaar in a fab outfit by Radhika and Saman. Just up the avenue Tompkins Square Park was bursting with the sounds of hardcore punk band Slashers, who turned in a tight set full of punchy and energetic tunes to a diverse audience.

The street was also brightened by the appearance of Glinda the Good Bus, helmed admirably by Michelle Joni who stopped for a few pics before loading the bus with a crew of birthday party revelers.