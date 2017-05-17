‘King Kong’ coming to Broadway in 2018

King Kong is set to scale the city’s heights once again.

His last visit to New York had him hanging off the Empire State Building, but in fall 2018, the beast will head a few blocks uptown to the Broadway Theatre, producers Carmen Pavlovic and Roy Furman announced Wednesday.

Jack Thorne, of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” fame, is the writer behind the new show, which will be directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie, the West End wiz behind London productions of “Strictly Ballroom” and “On the Town.”

Grammy Award-winning composer Marius de Vries — who has been on the “Kong” team since its initial 2013 staging in Melbourne, Australia — wrote the score. The musical received mixed reviews Down Under, leading to a creative shake-up in which de Vries, who’s also contributed to iconic scores such as “La La Land” and “Moulin Rouge,” managed to survive.

The “Kong” songs are written by Eddie Perfect.

Casting news and ticketing info, along with preview and premiere dates are still to come.