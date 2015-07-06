Report: Kourtney and Scott finally dunzo — OMG!

Kourtney Kardashian apparently had enough of baby daddy Scott Disick’s partying ways.

Kardashian, 36, ended the troubled relationship after Disick, 32, was spotted in Monte Carlo getting pretty close to ex-girlfriend and celebrity stylist Chloe Bartoli, according to TMZ.com.

Disick hasn’t come home in more than a month, according to a TMZ source, and he allegedly was touting his “newly single” status, TMZ and E! reported.

“Scott has been running around saying he’s single,” a source spilled to E! “Kourtney dumped him after she saw the pics [in Monte Carlo] and he hasn’t been home after a month-long party binge.”

Kourtney and Scott had been together since 2006 and have three children: Mason Dash, 5, Penelope Scotland, 3, and Reign Aston, 6 months. The couple stayed together through Scott’s substance abuse issues, splitting briefly in 2010 but reconciling later that year. Scott has been in and out of rehab, most recently checking into a rehab facility in Costa Rica in March, according to E!

“Kourtney has always taken Scott back and been by his side, but now with three kids it has gotten old,” a source told E! “Kourtney has to do what’s best for the kids.”